NFL Rumors: Jaguars Plan to Meet With Urban Meyer

NFL Rumors: Jaguars, Urban Meyer Plan to Meet to Discuss Head Coaching Vacancy

With their search for a new head coach underway, the Jaguars reportedly remain interested in former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. 

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacksonville plans to meet with Meyer on Friday "to continue discussing the team's head coaching vacancy." Pelissero added that no deal is imminent with Meyer, and the team has at least one other interview scheduled for the position.

Rumors began swirling last week that the club had shown interest in Meyer, who allegedly was lining up staff and expecting to land the Jaguars head coaching job. The report came two days before Jacksonville fired coach Doug Marrone following the team's 1–15 season.

The Jaguars have already interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris for the position and scheduled an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for Saturday.

Meyer retired from coaching college football in 2018 but has since drawn interest from college and NFL teams. Since leaving Ohio State, he has served as a college football analyst for FOX.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

