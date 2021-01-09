NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Set to Visit Panthers on Monday

SI.com
NFL
NFL Rumors: Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins to Visit Panthers on Monday

As former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks for a new home, the Panthers appear to be the first team set to meet with him. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Haskins will visit Carolina on Monday for a free-agent meeting, marking his first trip since being waived by the Washington Football Team on Dec. 28, 2020.

Haskins, the team's first-round pick in 2019, became a free agent the following day after going unclaimed on waivers. He went 3—10 for Washington as a starter in two seasons. 

The Panthers are considering their options at quarterback ahead of the 2021 season after Teddy Bridgewater was pulled in his last start. Although Bridgewater is expected to return as next season's starter, head coach Matt Rhule said he wants to see improvement in the signal-caller this offseason. Carolina is expected to bring in other quarterbacks as well.

Haskins, 23, was benched in his last start for Washington and would have been inactive for the final game of the regular season. Shortly before his release, he was stripped of his captainship and fined by the team after appearing to attend a party with strippers and not wearing a face mask. 

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • Washington QB Alex Smith is still experiencing calf soreness and will be evaluated on Saturday morning. "There is a real possibility" that backup Taylor Heinicke will start against the Buccaneers in Saturday night's wild-card game. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Bills are expected to approach QB Josh Allen about a long-term extension this offseason. Allen has two years remaining on his rookie contract. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Two Browns players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday have tested negative since on multiple tests. If they continue to test negative on Saturday, the NFL's medical experts may revisit those results and their status for Sunday's game vs. the Steelers. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula on Friday. (Team announcement)

