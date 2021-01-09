NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Set to Visit Panthers on Monday

As former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks for a new home, the Panthers appear to be the first team set to meet with him.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Haskins will visit Carolina on Monday for a free-agent meeting, marking his first trip since being waived by the Washington Football Team on Dec. 28, 2020.

Haskins, the team's first-round pick in 2019, became a free agent the following day after going unclaimed on waivers. He went 3—10 for Washington as a starter in two seasons.

The Panthers are considering their options at quarterback ahead of the 2021 season after Teddy Bridgewater was pulled in his last start. Although Bridgewater is expected to return as next season's starter, head coach Matt Rhule said he wants to see improvement in the signal-caller this offseason. Carolina is expected to bring in other quarterbacks as well.

Haskins, 23, was benched in his last start for Washington and would have been inactive for the final game of the regular season. Shortly before his release, he was stripped of his captainship and fined by the team after appearing to attend a party with strippers and not wearing a face mask.

