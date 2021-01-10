SI.com
Report: Texans Ignored Search Firm in Hiring of New GM

The Houston Texans ignored the recommendation of the search firm they had hired to help them throughout their general manager search, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Instead, they hired former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

Per ESPN, had the franchise followed the recommendation of the search firm Korn Ferry, the franchise would have hired Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Kahn as their next general manager. Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick was another of Korn Ferry's finalists before team owner Cal McNair changed is mind.

The Texans hired Caserio earlier this week.

Following news of Caserio's hiring, NFL Network reported that Deshaun Watson was "extremely unhappy" with the organization. McNair first told Watson that he would be involved in the hiring process for Houston's next general manager and coach, but the quarterback ended up having no real say in the search.

ESPN reported Sunday that one person who knows Watson said that after the Texans traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, the quarterback's anger level was "a 2. ... This time, it's a 10."

Watson reportedly provided input on potential general manager candidates, though none of them were considered or consulted, according to ESPN.

As for the team's head coach opening, Watson favored Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after he was recommended by Patrick Mahomes, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. However, the team didn't ask Bieniemy for an interview.

According to Breer, the search firm was strong on the idea of bringing in Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the team's next head coach.

Caserio, 45, has served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008.

He is now the second former Patriots executive to join the Texans' front office, joining Jack Easterby, Houston's executive vice president of football operations. Easterby, the focus of a recent Sports Illustrated profile, spent six seasons as the Patriots' character coach before he was hired by Houston in 2019.

The Texans finished the 2020 NFL season 4-12.

