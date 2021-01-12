Raiders Appear to Use Wrong Photo in Coordinator Announcement

Raiders Appear to Use Ken Whisenhunt Photo in Gus Bradley Announcement

The Raiders hired Gus Bradley as their next defensive coordinator on Tuesday, looking to improve on a unit that finished in the bottom third of yards allowed per game.

He replaces Paul Guenther, who was fired in mid-December after Las Vegas dropped its third game in four tries.

However, in the team's initial announcement welcoming Bradley, they appeared to use the photograph of another coach: Ken Whisenhunt, who was most recently the Chargers' offensive coordinator.

Both Whisenhunt and Bradley were together on Los Angeles' staff from 2017-2019.

And the mistake appears to stem from Whisenhunt being misidentified in a 2017 photograph when the Chargers played the Cowboys.

The team quickly deleted the initial photo and corrected its mistake.

Las Vegas is far from the only team that has made this kind of announcement mistake.

In late October, when the White Sox hired Tony La Russa as their next manager, the club sent out at least one version of an email announcement that had the subject line, "White Sox Hire Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as Manager," but appeared to include the signature of former Astros manager A.J. Hinch. Hinch was later hired as the manager of the Tigers, though, he was reportedly a candidate for the White Sox job.

On Tuesday, the Raiders quickly amended the mistake and welcomed later Bradley to the franchise by presenting the correct image of their new coach.

With Bradley now running the team's defensive, the club will look to improve on last year's 8-8 record.