NFL Rumors: Eagles Ask to Interview Robert Saleh for HC Job

NFL Rumors: Eagles Ask to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh for Their Head Coaching Job

Author:
Publish date:

The Eagles aren't wasting any time lining up potential head-coaching candidates one day after firing head coach Doug Pederson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the position.

Saleh has already interviewed with the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Chargers and Jaguars for their head coaching vacancies. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that Saleh is the first known finalist for the Jets job and is flying to New York for a second interview.

Saleh has served as the Niners' defensive coordinator since 2017, and he has gained serious interest in the last two seasons as a head-coaching candidate.

The Eagles will look to bounce back from their rocky 2020 season with a new coach at the helm. Philadelphia finished at 4-11-1 and last in the unpredictable NFC East while starting quarterback Carson Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts late in the year.

Prior to Pederson's firing, rumors of his shaky future with the team swirled after owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly was not sold on the coach's plans to fix the offense and return the franchise to contender status. Pederson's vision for potential coaching staff changes reportedly was "not enough" for Lurie, who fired Pederson on Monday.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • The Eagles have asked permission to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coach opening. (Dan Graziano, ESPN)
  • Philadelphia has also requested permission to interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles. It's expected that Bowles, who played at Temple University in Philadelphia and served under Andy Reid there, will interview with the Eagles after the divisional round game in New Orleans. (Sal Paolantonio, ESPN)
  • Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement from the NFL. He spent all 10 NFL seasons with Indianapolis, which drafted him in 2011.
  • The Bills are signing former Giants RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad after the season-ending injury to RB Zack Moss. (Announcement from his agent Drew Rosenhaus)
  • Vikings assistant GM and VP Player Personnel George Paton is flying to Denver on Tuesday to meet with the Broncos about their GM job. Paton is the first Broncos GM candidate to be interviewed a second time. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has declined to interview with NFL teams for their open head coaching vacancies. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

