NFL Rumors: Eagles Ask to Interview Robert Saleh for HC Job

NFL Rumors: Eagles Ask to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh for Their Head Coaching Job
The Eagles aren't wasting any time lining up potential head-coaching candidates one day after firing head coach Doug Pederson.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the position.
Saleh has already interviewed with the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Chargers and Jaguars for their head coaching vacancies. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that Saleh is the first known finalist for the Jets job and is flying to New York for a second interview.
Saleh has served as the Niners' defensive coordinator since 2017, and he has gained serious interest in the last two seasons as a head-coaching candidate.
The Eagles will look to bounce back from their rocky 2020 season with a new coach at the helm. Philadelphia finished at 4-11-1 and last in the unpredictable NFC East while starting quarterback Carson Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts late in the year.
Prior to Pederson's firing, rumors of his shaky future with the team swirled after owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly was not sold on the coach's plans to fix the offense and return the franchise to contender status. Pederson's vision for potential coaching staff changes reportedly was "not enough" for Lurie, who fired Pederson on Monday.
