Report: Doug Pederson's Status as Eagles Coach Is Uncertain

Report: Doug Pederson's Future as Eagles Coach Shaky Prior to Meeting With Owner

Doug Pederson's status as the Eagles' head coach is not firm and he could be fired if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson's vision for the franchise, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Tim McManus.

Pederson and Lurie are expected to meet this week in Florida. Discussions this past Thursday did not go well, according to ESPN. 

According to ESPN, Lurie is not sold on Pederson's plans to fix the offense and return the franchise to contender status. 

The Eagles went 4-11-1 this season and were eliminated from postseason contention with a 37–17 loss to the rival Cowboys in Week 16.

After the loss to the Cowboys, many speculated if owner Jeffrey Lurie would move on from Pederson following the coach's five seasons with the franchise. Despite that, at that time Pederson told reporters that he "fully expects" to return as Philadelphia's head coach next season.

"There is always going to be [an] evaluation in the offseason, and my job is evaluated as well. ...I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season." 

Pederson has coached the Eagles since 2016, amassing a 42-37-1 record and taking home a Super Bowl title in 2018. 

This offseason, quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly ask for a trade as Wentz's relationship with Pederson is reportedly fractured beyond repair. In November, Wentz was benched in favor of 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts. At the time of his benching, Wentz was having the worst season of his NFL career. He led the NFL in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) and was near the bottom of the league in completion percentage (57.4%).

Hurts finished his rookie season with a 1-3 record, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. 

According to ESPN, Lurie's concerns extend well beyond uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position.

