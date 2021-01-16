How to Watch Ravens vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to continue their recent run of success and extend their season on Saturday night when they face off against the Buffalo Bills.

The game will be played in Buffalo as the Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and enter the divisional round after knocking off the Colts last Saturday.

Buffalo is eyeing its first conference championship game since 1993, when the team went on to lose in the Super Bowl.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, January 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Baltimore, the AFC's No. 5 seed, went 6-5 through their first 11 games, but come into this matchup having won six consecutive contests. Lamar Jackson, last year's NFL MVP, saw many of his counting statistics drop between 2019 and 2020. However, the Ravens quarterback still accounted for more than 300 yards—179 passing and 136 rushing—last weekend in Baltimore's win over the Titans.

'We know how it feels to be hyped up and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point,'' Jackson said this week. ''We're focused on Buffalo and we're not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us.''

Buffalo will look to get Josh Allen, an MVP candidate in his own right, going on Saturday as they look to advance. The Bills star threw for more than 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns this season and added 421 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well.

People are always just talking about Josh and his big arm, but he's doing it all out there," Jackson said of the Bills signal-caller. "He's getting out of the pocket, taking advantage of what the defense gives him, throwing the ball on a rope. He's slinging the ball like a Patrick Mahomes. He's helping his team out a lot."