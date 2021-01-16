How to Watch Ravens vs. Bills

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Is Derrick Henry a Top 3 Pick in 2021 Fantasy Football Leagues?
Is Derrick Henry a Top 3 Pick in 2021 Fantasy Football Leagues?

Ravens vs. Bills Live Stream: How to Watch AFC Divisional Playoffs, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to continue their recent run of success and extend their season on Saturday night when they face off against the Buffalo Bills. 

The game will be played in Buffalo as the Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and enter the divisional round after knocking off the Colts last Saturday. 

Buffalo is eyeing its first conference championship game since 1993, when the team went on to lose in the Super Bowl. 

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, January 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Baltimore, the AFC's No. 5 seed, went 6-5 through their first 11 games, but come into this matchup having won six consecutive contests. Lamar Jackson, last year's NFL MVP, saw many of his counting statistics drop between 2019 and 2020. However, the Ravens quarterback still accounted for more than 300 yards—179 passing and 136 rushing—last weekend in Baltimore's win over the Titans. 

'We know how it feels to be hyped up and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point,'' Jackson said this week. ''We're focused on Buffalo and we're not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us.''

Buffalo will look to get Josh Allen, an MVP candidate in his own right, going on Saturday as they look to advance. The Bills star threw for more than 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns this season and added 421 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well. 

People are always just talking about Josh and his big arm, but he's doing it all out there," Jackson said of the Bills signal-caller. "He's getting out of the pocket, taking advantage of what the defense gives him, throwing the ball on a rope. He's slinging the ball like a Patrick Mahomes. He's helping his team out a lot."

YOU MAY LIKE

lamar thumb
Play
NFL

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bills

Find out how to watch Ravens vs. Bills on Saturday.

Jan 2, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Myles Tate (12) dribbles up court during the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center.
Play
College Basketball

Tate Scores Double-Double as Butler Upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT

Butler went from leading by double figures in the first half, trailing by double figures in the second half to beating Creighton in overtime.

Charles Huff on sidelines for Alabama in 2019
Play
College Football

Sources: Charles Huff to Be Hired as Marshall Head Coach

Charles Huff has been a coach for 16 years including stops in the NFL and different Power 5 programs.

Harden Nets Site
Play
NBA

Harden Will Make His Nets Debut vs. Magic Saturday

Harden will get his first action with Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

Jan 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) guards Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) during the first half at Williams Arena.
Play
College Basketball

No. 23 Minnesota Hands No. 7 Michigan First Loss of Season

Michigan went from leading Wisconsin by 40 last week to losing to Minnesota by 18, suffering its first loss of the pandemic season.

eric-bieniemy-head-coach-candidate
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: McDaniels, Bieniemy to Interview for Eagles HC

McDaniel's interview with the Eagles will take place Sunday. Bieniemy's time has yet to be determined.

Ben Roethlisberger during comeback win over Colts
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Hopeful Roethlisberger Returns for 2021 Season

Ben Roethlisberger has one more year on his contract worth $19 million.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers are hosting the Rams for an NFC divisional-round playoff game.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Rams vs. Packers

Find out how to watch the NFC divisional-round playoff game between the Rams and Packers on Saturday, Jan. 16.