Packers Bound for NFC Title Game After Taking Down Rams

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers back in the NFC championship game after Saturday's 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Los Angeles managed to pull the matchup between the No. 1 defense and No. 1 offense within one possession going into the fourth quarter thanks to a Cam Akers touchdown and a tricky two-point conversion.

However, it wasn't enough as the Packers offense manhandled the league's No. 1 defense the entire game. Green Bay's first five possessions resulted in three touchdowns and two field goals, and the Packers pulled away with a 19-10 lead at the half.

The Packers' momentum continued into the third quarter as running back Aaron Jones tallied a single yard rushing touchdown following a 60-yard run down the field to extend Green Bay's lead to 25-10.

The Rams' attempted late rally thanks in part to an 11 play drive that resulted in a Cam Akers touchdown wasn't enough to close the gap. In the fourth, Rodgers hit wide receiver Allen Lazard on a 58-yard play that sealed the game for Green Bay.

Rodgers finished the night going 23 of 36 with 296 yards and three total touchdowns. Rams quarterback Jared Goff went 21 of 27 with 148 yards and one touchdown after being sacked four times.