Former Packers GM Ted Thompson Dies at 68

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson died at 68-years-old on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Thursday.

The news was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein.

No cause of death was released.

Thompson joined the Packers' front office in 1992 as the assistant director of pro personnel and went on to serve as director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel from 1993 to 1999. From 2005 to 2017, he was the team's general manager, drafting, among other players, MVP-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers No. 25 in the 2005 NFL draft. Thompson is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowl XXXI and XLV.

Thompson also played professional football, signing as an undrafted free-agent with the Houston Oilers in 1975. A backup linebacker and special teams player, he was with the franchise until 1984. 

In May of 2019, Thompson revealed that he suffers from an autonomic disorder and said his health contributed to him stepping down following the 2017 season. 

In January of 2018, the Packers named Brian Gutenkunst as the team's general manager, becoming the 10th general manager in team history. 

