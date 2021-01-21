WFT QB Alex Smith Says 'It's Ridiculous' Eric Bieniemy Has Not Been Hired

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Alex Smith on Eric Bieniemy: 'I Think It's Ridiculous He Hasn't Been Hired'

Author:
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains one on the list who has not been hired. 

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports about Bieniemy not yet getting an opportunity to work as a head coach in the NFL.

"I think it's ridiculous that he hasn't been hired yet," Smith said. "I know the interview process is weird with the team still in it but regardless, I don't see how you excuse it."

Bieniemy, who served as the Chiefs running back coach from 2013 to 2017, has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018. 

Smith was the Chiefs' signal-caller from 2013 to 2017 before Kansas City agreed to trade him to the Washington Football Team in exchange for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick (78th) in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Smith credited Bieniemy's leadership as one of his best traits during his time in Kansas City.

"A true leader of men, Smith said. "Here's a guy who had played for a long time, was a great teacher, commanded respect because he gave respect. He brought that energy every single day, the passion."

As the Chiefs offensive coordinator, Kansas City sits atop the league in total offense (415. 8 yards per game). In 2018, the Chiefs were No. 1 and in 2019 were No. 6 in total offense. 

The Houston Texans are still in need of a head coach. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson advocated for the team to consider Bieniemy for its head coaching vacancy based on a suggestion from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

Others such as Marvin Lewis, Aaron Glenn, Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Raheem Morris, David Culley, Jim Caldwell and Duce Staley are looking for head coach opportunities as well. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Hue Jackson
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Steelers Interview Hue Jackson for OC Job

Jackson hasn't coached since 2018 when he was fired as the head coach of the Browns and later briefly joined the Bengals' staff.

eric-bieniemy-chiefs
Play
NFL

WFT QB Alex Smith Says 'It's Ridiculous' Eric Bieniemy Has Not Been Hired

Smith said there is not a facet of the game on offense that Bieniemy has not been incredibly involved in.

Tennessee Flag
College Football

Tennessee Hires Danny White As New AD

The Vols began searching for a new athletic director last week after Phillip Fulmer announced his plans to retire.

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Steelers Sign Ex-WFT Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Haskins met with Pittsburgh coaches on Thursday and signed with the organization.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and 2019 No. 1 draft pick Frankie Amaya
Play
Soccer

The Present and Future of the MLS SuperDraft

With more clubs choosing to develop youth from within, there are louder questions regarding MLS's draft, yet it remains a constant–and a source of value.

nick-sirianni-eagles-hired
NFL

Report: Eagles Hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as Head Coach

Sirianni spent the last three seasons as the Colts offensive coordinator after previously working with head coach Frank Reich in San Diego.

aaron-rodgers-nfc-divisional-round-game-the-packers-year
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC Championship Betting Breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down how sharp bettors are wagering on the NFC Championship game between Tampa Bay and Green Bay

nba-finals-contenders-ranked
Play
NBA

Ranking NBA Finals Contenders

In the wake of the Nets acquiring James Harden, we ranked the best contenders.