WFT QB Alex Smith Says 'It's Ridiculous' Eric Bieniemy Has Not Been Hired

Alex Smith on Eric Bieniemy: 'I Think It's Ridiculous He Hasn't Been Hired'

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains one on the list who has not been hired.

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports about Bieniemy not yet getting an opportunity to work as a head coach in the NFL.

"I think it's ridiculous that he hasn't been hired yet," Smith said. "I know the interview process is weird with the team still in it but regardless, I don't see how you excuse it."

Bieniemy, who served as the Chiefs running back coach from 2013 to 2017, has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018.

Smith was the Chiefs' signal-caller from 2013 to 2017 before Kansas City agreed to trade him to the Washington Football Team in exchange for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick (78th) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smith credited Bieniemy's leadership as one of his best traits during his time in Kansas City.

"A true leader of men, Smith said. "Here's a guy who had played for a long time, was a great teacher, commanded respect because he gave respect. He brought that energy every single day, the passion."

As the Chiefs offensive coordinator, Kansas City sits atop the league in total offense (415. 8 yards per game). In 2018, the Chiefs were No. 1 and in 2019 were No. 6 in total offense.

The Houston Texans are still in need of a head coach. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson advocated for the team to consider Bieniemy for its head coaching vacancy based on a suggestion from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Others such as Marvin Lewis, Aaron Glenn, Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Raheem Morris, David Culley, Jim Caldwell and Duce Staley are looking for head coach opportunities as well.