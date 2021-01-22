MMQB Staff Conference Championship Picks

Who's getting a W this weekend and moving onto the Super Bowl? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

It's conference championship weekend, and we could be in for a couple shootouts. Four of the NFL's most explosive offenses are still standing, with the quarterbacks that guide them combining for six MVP awards—and a seventh from this season likely going to Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes or perhaps even Josh Allen. Then, of course, there's Tom Brady.

While each remaining team could outscore one another on any given Sunday, our six staffers are unanimous in their winner picks for this weekend. If they're right, we'll see the two No. 1 seeds, the Chiefs and the Packers, square off in Super Bowl LV.

