SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MMQB Staff Conference Championship Picks

Who's getting a W this weekend and moving onto the Super Bowl? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:
Publish date:

It's conference championship weekend, and we could be in for a couple shootouts. Four of the NFL's most explosive offenses are still standing, with the quarterbacks that guide them combining for six MVP awards—and a seventh from this season likely going to Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes or perhaps even Josh Allen. Then, of course, there's Tom Brady.

While each remaining team could outscore one another on any given Sunday, our six staffers are unanimous in their winner picks for this weekend. If they're right, we'll see the two No. 1 seeds, the Chiefs and the Packers, square off in Super Bowl LV.

Want more NFL picks against the spread? SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.

Over the course the 2020-21 NFL season and postseason, the "Vegas Whispers" sharp plays have gone 70-49-1 against the spread.

SI-BUTTON-GET-THE-PICKS (1)

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown against the Rams
Play
NFL

MMQB Staff Conference Championship Picks

Who's getting a W this weekend and moving onto the Super Bowl? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

Kevin Porter Jr. talks to an official as the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz.
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets After Outburst

The trade comes days after Porter had an outburst after discovering his locker had been reassigned to another player.

josh-allen-buffalo-bills-draft-pick
Play
NFL

How the Conference Championship Rosters Were Built

Our annual examination of the four conference championship rosters led to a surprising discovery about the Bills.

Hue Jackson
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Steelers Interview Hue Jackson for OC Job

Jackson hasn't coached since 2018 when he was fired as the head coach of the Browns and later briefly joined the Bengals' staff.

dan-campbell-press-conference
NFL

Dan Campbell Says Lions Will 'Bite a Kneecap Off' in 2021

Detroit's new head coach made sure to bring the fire in his introductory press conference Thursday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, arrives to the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
Play
Extra Mustard

Bernie Sanders Inauguration Meme Is Now a Topps Baseball Card

The Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day meme that's gone viral is now being sold as a bobblehead and limited time Topps baseball card.

Daniel-Pereira-Virginia-Tech-Austin-FC
Play
Soccer

Austin FC Takes Va. Tech's Pereira No. 1 in MLS Draft

The top five picks and six of the first seven were from ACC schools.

Barcelona-Cornella-Copa-Del-Rey
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Misses 2 PKs, Survives Cornella in Extra Time in Copa

After watching Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid get bounced by lower-tier competition, Barcelona avoided the upset bug.