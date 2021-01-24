How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs

A spot in Super Bowl LV will be on the line as the Chiefs host the Bills in the AFC championship game on Jan. 24.

Kansas City will attempt to win its second straight AFC championship after defeating the Titans in last year's matchup. Buffalo is making its first appearance in the conference title game since winning four straight AFC titles from 1990-93.

The Chiefs opened as three-point favorites.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch the AFC championship game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

The Chiefs, the No. 1 AFC seed, advanced to the conference championship game this season by holding off the Browns 22-17 in the divisional round. Chad Henne stepped in as quarterback in the third quarter when Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion and was ruled out of the game. Mahomes announced on Friday that he was cleared to play in the AFC title game.

The Bills, the No. 2 AFC seed, beat the Ravens 17-3 in the divisional round. Buffalo also defeated the Colts 27-24 in the wild-card round.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills enter the AFC championship game having recorded the second-most points per game in the NFL this season (31.3). Mahomes and the Chiefs averaged 29.6 points per game, which is the sixth-most in the league.

The winner of the AFC championship game will advance to play in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The Chiefs will host up to 17,000 fans for the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic.