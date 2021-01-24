Seahawks TE Greg Olsen Retires From NFL

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL, he announced Sunday ahead of the NFC championship game between the Buccaneers and Packers.

Olsen, who made the announcement during FOX's pregame coverage, is set to join the network next season in a game analyst role.

The 36-year old Olsen appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks this season, hauling in 24 catches for 239 yards and one score.

He ends his career ranked fifth in NFL history for receiving yards (8,683) and receptions (742) among tight ends in the Super Bowl era.

Originally drafted by the Bears, Olsen was traded to the Panthers ahead of the 2011 season. He played with the Panthers from 2011 to 2019. He retires as Carolina's all-time leader in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10) by a tight end.