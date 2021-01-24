SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
AFC and NFC Conference Championships: Odds, Bets, Teasers and Player Props
AFC and NFC Conference Championships: Odds, Bets, Teasers and Player Props

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen Retires From NFL

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL, he announced Sunday ahead of the NFC championship game between the Buccaneers and Packers.

Olsen, who made the announcement during FOX's pregame coverage, is set to join the network next season in a game analyst role.

The 36-year old Olsen appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks this season, hauling in 24 catches for 239 yards and one score.

He ends his career ranked fifth in NFL history for receiving yards (8,683) and receptions (742) among tight ends in the Super Bowl era.

Originally drafted by the Bears, Olsen was traded to the Panthers ahead of the 2011 season. He played with the Panthers from 2011 to 2019. He retires as Carolina's all-time leader in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10) by a tight end.

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Allen and the Bills visit the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Find out how to watch the AFC championship game between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Play
Soccer

Liverpool's Struggles Continue With FA Cup Loss at Man United

After a 3–2 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, Liverpool has won only one of its last seven games.

Greg Olsen
Play
NFL

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen Retires From NFL

Olsen is set to join FOX as an NFL game analyst next season.

brown thumb
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bucs Interested Re-Signing Antonio Brown for 2021

On the year, Browns has recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Jameson Taillon
Play
MLB

Yankees Acquire SP Jameson Taillon From Pirates

Taillon did not pitch in 2020 after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.

Tom Brady_3
Play
NFL

Report: Brady to Make $1M in Incentives If Bucs Win Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract last offseason.

watch-packers-buccaneers
Play
NFL

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Packers

The Buccaneers and Packers will face off in Sunday's NFC championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

nick-sirianni-eagles-hired
NFL

Eagles Hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as Head Coach

Sirianni spent the last three seasons as the Colts offensive coordinator after previously working with head coach Frank Reich in San Diego.