Tom Brady's Parents Were 'Sick as a Dog' Last Fall With COVID-19

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to meet in Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to meet in Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady's Parents Were 'Sick as a Dog' Last Fall Due to COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

Tom Brady Sr., the father of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, told ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Monday that he and his wife suffered from COVID-19 last September as the Bucs quarterback was beginning his first season with the team.

“When the season started this year, I was in the hospital with COVID, for almost three weeks,” Brady Sr. said. “And my wife was sick with COVID at the same time.”

“I was sick as a dog, and my wife was sick as a dog. For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if they were playing, much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death—just like anybody who goes into the hospital. It’s serious stuff.”

Brady Sr. said that his son would "FaceTime me every day on his way to and from practice" and was "stressed out" worrying about them.

"Tommy fought through it, and so now it's in the rearview mirror," Brady Sr. said. "We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good."

More than 25 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the United States. There have been nearly 420,000 reported deaths.

“We’re just representative of 25 million Americans who have had this stuff so far,” Brady Sr. said of his family's bout with the virus.

Brady's mother, Galynn, was diagnosed with breast cancer during the 2016 season and completed her chemo treatment. She also battled pneumonia and shingles before attending New England's Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady's family plans on being in attendance at the Tampa Bay quarterback's 10th career Super Bowl appearance and will be among the 22,000 spectators at the game.

“Getting to a 10th Super Bowl in 19 years of playing is pretty, it’s incomprehensible, actually," Brady Sr. said. "It’s beyond anything we could ever imagine.”

Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and Chiefs is set for Feb. 7 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

YOU MAY LIKE

golf-ball
Golf

Southern Hills Replaces Trump National for PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

eric-fisher-chiefs-injury
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Eric Fisher (Torn Achilles) to Miss Super Bowl

Fisher suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 38–24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship.

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis performs her floor routine in Saturday's meet against Arizona State
College

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral After Floor Routine

The floor routine featured songs from Kendrick Lamar, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre

Lampard-Chelsea-Future
Play
Soccer

No Room for Sentimentality at Chelsea as Abramovich Fires Lampard

Thomas Tuchel is expected to replace the Chelsea legend, who couldn't cut it as club manager.

mlb baseball logo
Play
MLB

Report: MLBPA Rejects MLB Proposal for Universal DH

Last season, MLB featured an expanded postseason field and a universal designated hitter in both leagues.

rob-manfred
Play
MLB

Here We Go Again: MLB Owners, Players at Odds Over When to Start Season

Players are wondering if MLB pushed the Cactus League to leak a letter asking to delay spring training.

tom-brady-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Tom Brady's Parents Were 'Sick as a Dog' Last Fall With COVID-19

Tom Brady's parents suffered from COVID-19 last fall, they revealed in an interview on Monday.

USATSI_15476567
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 25th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.