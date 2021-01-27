Robert Deutsch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Twenty-two-year-old Amanda Gorman captivated the nation on Jan. 20 when she recited an original poem during the presidential inauguration. Gorman will reportedly be back in the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday.

Gorman is slated to recite another poem during the Super Bowl LV pregame show on Feb. 7, according to Good Morning America. Her poem will recognize three honorary game captains chosen by the NFL, including Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

The Los Angeles native became a global sensation last week when she recited "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration. Gorman drew praise from a number of high-profile figures for her efforts, including former President Barack Obama.

The NFL is permitting only 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl as the United Stated continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis.