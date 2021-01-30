Deshaun Watson Removes 'Texans' From Social Media Accounts

SI.com
Should the Houston Texans Honor Deshaun Watson's Trade Request?
A standoff is brewing between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson, and it doesn't look like the quarterback will be backing down.

Watson removed the term “Texans” from his social media profiles as tensions rise between him and the franchise. There are still photos of him in Texans apparel, but he did change his main photo and took out the team affiliation in his bios.

This comes after new general manager Nick Caserio made it clear in Friday's press conference that the franchise has "zero interest in trading" him.

“I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "We have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan and vision for him. We look forward to spending more time with him."

New Texans head coach David Culley reiterated this sentiment.

"He is a Houston Texan," Culley said. "I want him to be a Houston Texan. The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan."

The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly requested to be traded several weeks ago. However, the news broke a day after the Texans announced they hired Ravens assistant David Culley to be their new head coach on Wednesday.

The 2020 season was a chaotic one for the Texans, who finished last in the AFC South at 4–12 and dealt with significant organizational instability. Watson was unhappy with his lack of input in Houston's head coach and general manager searches, which he had been promised to be involved in.

Even with all of the frustrations and premier players being traded around him, Watson tallied his best statistical year this season, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Watson made these social media changes just hours after rumors surfaced that teammate J.J. Watt might not be back with Houston next season.

