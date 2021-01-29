Texans Have 'Zero Interest in Trading' Watson, Says New GM

A day after news broke that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly requested to be traded, new general manager Nick Caserio said they "have zero interest in trading" him.

“I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said in a press conference. "We have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan and vision for him. We look forward to spending more time with him."

New Texans head coach David Culley reiterated this sentiment.

"He is a Houston Texan," Culley said. "I want him to be a Houston Texan. The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan."

The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly requested the trade several weeks ago. However, the news broke a day after the Texans announced they hired Ravens assistant David Culley to be their new head coach on Wednesday.

The 2020 season was a chaotic one for the Texans, who finished last in the AFC South at 4–12 and dealt with significant organizational instability. In addition, Watson was unhappy with his lack of input in Houston's coach and general manager searches, which he had been promised to be involved in.

After the season, Watson said there needed to be "a whole culture shift" within the program.

"We just need new energy," Watson said on Jan. 5. "We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

Watson signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Texans in September 2019. The 25-year-old has a no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to veto a trade to any potential destination. However, there are a few teams (like the Bears or Panthers) who may make a push for the young quarterback.

