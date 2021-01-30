Report: Lions Expected to Trade Stafford Before Super Bowl

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be traded before Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Trade talks have gotten "hot and heavy" for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has outlined his vision for Detroit's quarterback after Stafford.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Jan. 23 that Stafford wanted a fresh start. When the Detroit's season ended, Stafford told team he felt that it was the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per Pelissero.

Stafford, who turns 33 in a week, has two years and $43 million left on his contract. He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, while his completion percentage (64.2), yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (96.3) were all above his career averages.

Among the teams eying Stafford are the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots. Rapoport also reported that moving Stafford could generate more draft capital for the Lions organization, a franchise that owns the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While teams can agree to deals now, trades cannot become official until the new league year begins in March.

Stafford has spent all 12 of his NFL season with Detroit. Stafford has a career record of 74-90-1 and has led the Lions to the playoffs three times. He is still looking for his first postseason win.