Report: Lions Expected to Trade Stafford Before Super Bowl

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?

Report: Lions Expected to Trade Matthew Stafford Before Super Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be traded before Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Trade talks have gotten "hot and heavy" for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has outlined his vision for Detroit's quarterback after Stafford.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Jan. 23 that Stafford wanted a fresh start. When the Detroit's season ended, Stafford told team he felt that it was the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per Pelissero.

Stafford, who turns 33 in a week, has two years and $43 million left on his contract. He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, while his completion percentage (64.2), yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (96.3) were all above his career averages.

Among the teams eying Stafford are the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots. Rapoport also reported that moving Stafford could generate more draft capital for the Lions organization, a franchise that owns the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While teams can agree to deals now, trades cannot become official until the new league year begins in March.

Stafford has spent all 12 of his NFL season with Detroit. Stafford has a career record of 74-90-1 and has led the Lions to the playoffs three times. He is still looking for his first postseason win.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea Gray
Play
WNBA

WNBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Chelsea Gray to Sign With Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are reportedly adding one of the league's best free-agents this offseason.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

matthew stafford
Play
NFL

Report: Lions Expected to Trade Stafford Before Super Bowl

Stafford, who turns 33 in a week, has two years and $43 million left on his contract.

USATSI_15455631
Gambling

NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, January 30

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on two matchups from the NHL Central Division on his Saturday hockey betting card.

matthew stafford
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams Exploring Possible Matthew Stafford Trade

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, is expected to be moved quickly, with the Lions hoping to trade him before the Super Bowl.

Didi Gregorius
MLB

Report: Phillies Bring Back Didi Gregorius on 2-Year Deal

Gregorius, 30, played in all 60 games for the Phillies in 2020 and hit 10 home runs and had 40 RBI.

nolan-arenado-lead.jpg
Play
MLB

Cardinals' Trade for Nolan Arenado Is an Absolute Heist

Another day, another homegrown star traded for a fraction of the value they provided.

J.J. Watt expected to be traded ahead of 2021
Play
NFL

Report: Watt Might Have Played His Last Game With Texans

A few players and coaches have reportedly said Watt will not be returning to Houston next season.