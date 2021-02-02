Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault on Monday.

Wheeler's trial is set for April 6, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. He also faces charges of domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Wheeler was arrested on Jan. 23 after King County police received a call from a woman who was locked in a bathroom after a "physical fight with her boyfriend," according to the police report. Wheeler's girlfriend suffered a dislocated arm, and she was also choked unconscious, per Henderson.

Wheeler released a statement on Twitter on Jan. 27, saying he is "deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused," during what he described as a "manic episode." The woman told police that Wheeler has bipolar disorder.

King County court ordered Wheeler must remain in the King County area while on electronic home detention until his trial, per KING 5 in Seattle. His bail was set at $400,000.

The victim released a statement on Monday, objecting to Wheeler's release.

"This current status places my safety at risk, and I do not believe that a protective order or a condition of release is sufficient to keep me safe," the statement said.

The Seahawks released Wheeler shortly after his arrest. Wheeler's arrest is now, "under review of the league's personal conduct policy," per ESPN.