NFLPA's Smith Sees No Scenario for Moving Super Bowl LV

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith said Wednesday that he "[doesn't] see any scenario" in which the league would postpone Super Bowl LV.

Smith was asked on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Show about whether a positive COVID-19 test by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would delay the game.

"I don't see any scenario where we would agree with the league to move the Super Bowl," Smith said. "I mean, look, we've had a difficult season. We've had teams in Cleveland, where I think J.C. Tretter, our union president, was breaking down film because they didn't have a coach; we saw the Denver Broncos head into a [game] without a number of quarterbacks.

"I think it wouldn't be fair to the rigor and the discipline that we've insisted that players have this year to move the Super Bowl. My hope, and certainly everybody's hope, is that our players will continue to double down, do the great job that they've done all season, and we'll get this fantastic game kicked off on time."

As of Wednesday afternoon, no player on either team has registered a positive COVID-19 test since their respective championship games.

On Monday, however, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both were listed as close contacts after a barber they used reportedly tested positive.

"These guys were being as safe as they could be," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done."

Neither player has tested positive and as long as they continue to test negative, they are expected to be available for Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.

"My hope and certainly everybody's hope is that our players will double down and do the great job that they've done all season and we'll get this fantastic game kicked off on time," Smith said.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.