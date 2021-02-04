Jalen Hurts Gives Pennsylvania Family $30,000 for New Home

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts took a trip to Nottingham, Penn. during the holiday season as he visited a 7-year-old boy named Erick and his family. And Hurts brought a special gift with him on his trip to western Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia's quarterback donated $30,000 to the family of seven to put toward a new home. Hurts' donation came in partnership with the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which works to support those battling childhood cancer.

Hurts also invited the boy and his family to join the Eagles at a game or practice in 2021.

"I know they've experienced a lot of adversity. They've had to deal with a lot of different things," Hurts told ESPN's Tim McManus. "But one thing I like to do is be encouraging at all times, uplift those around me, and I just wanted to make an impact in the city of Philadelphia, in this area."

Philadelphia's quarterback will enter his second year in the NFL next season as he looks to build upon a four-start rookie campaign. Hurts is likely to battle Carson Wentz for the starting quarterback spot in 2021.