Report: Jets Contacted Regarding Potential Darnold Trade

Report: Teams Contact Jets Regarding Potential Sam Darnold Trade

Multiple teams have reached out to the Jets in recent weeks regarding a potential Sam Darnold trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Darnold, 23, has logged 38 starts with the Jets since being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The USC product tallied nine touchdown passes in 12 games in 2020, adding 11 interceptions.

New York isn’t ready to deal Darnold just yet, per Schefter. The Jets reportedly “haven't made any final and firm quarterback decisions” and “all options are being explored."

The potential Darnold deal is far from the only notable quarterback movement this offseason. Matthew Stafford was dealt to the Rams for Jared Goff on Jan. 30, while both Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson could find new homes in the coming months. Add in a loaded draft class at quarterback, and the QB carousel is likely to move at a rapid rate in 2021.

The Jets finished last in the AFC East in 2020 as they missed the playoffs for the 10th straight year. New York currently has the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

