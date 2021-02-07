SI.com
Daily Cover: Super Bowl Hangovers
Who is the Oldest Player to Win a Super Bowl?

With his record 10th Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will become the oldest player ever to appear in a Super Bowl. 

Brady, now 43, had previously been the oldest non-kicking player to play—and win—a Super Bowl when the Patriots knocked off the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance also marked his sixth Super Bowl victory. 

Currently, the oldest player to win a Super Bowl is punter Jeff Feagles, who was the Giants' punter in Super Bowl XLII when New York upset Brady and the previously undefeated Patriots. 

Here's a look at the oldest players to appear in a Super Bowl: 

  • Tom Brady, 43, QB —Super Bowl LV
  • Matt Stover, 42, K  — Super Bowl XLIV
  • Jeff Feagles, 41, P — Super Bowl XLII
  • Matt Bryant,41, K — Super Bowl LI
  • Tom Brady, 41, QB — Super Bowl LIII
  • Mike Horan, 40, P — Super Bowl XXXIV
  • Tom Brady, 40, QB — Super Bowl LII
  • Jerry Rice, 40, WR — Super Bowl XXXVII
  • Peyton Manning, 39, QB — Super Bowl L 
  • Lomas Brown, 39, OL — Super Bowl XXXVII

Brady holds a number of playoff and Super Bowl records, but could claim at least one additional record with a win over the Chiefs on Feb. 7. Kickoff for Super Bowl LV in Tampa is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

