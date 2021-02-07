Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have the opportunity to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls when the Chiefs face the Buccaneers on Feb. 7.

The player who currently holds the record is Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who will stand in the way of Mahomes earning his second title in Super Bowl LV. Now 43 years old, Brady set the record as the youngest quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls at 26 years and 182 days of age after the Patriots' victory in 2004.

If the Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers for the Super Bowl LV title, Mahomes will be the first quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls at age 25 or younger. On Feb. 7, Mahomes will be 25 years and 143 days old.

Mahomes was 24 years and 138 days old when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020. He became the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP in NFL history after leading Kansas City's comeback victory.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds the record as the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after his 2005 victory as a 23-year-old. Brady previously held the record after winning Super Bowl XXXVI at 24 years and six months of age.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three consecutive AFC championship appearances in his three seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback. He became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in three straight AFC championship games after the Chiefs defeated the Bills for the conference title during the 2020 season.