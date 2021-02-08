Bucs Fans Flood Streets of Tampa After Super Bowl Win

Buccaneers fans appeared to flood the streets of Tampa on Sunday night following the team's 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs.

The celebrations took place as the state of Florida has had more than 57,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week and 423 confirmed cases on average over the last week in Hillsborough County, the site of Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers won Sunday's game in Tampa, in what was the first-ever Super Bowl played at a participating team's home stadium.

On Jan. 28, Tampa mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order mandating the use of face coverings during events surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl.

The order requires face masks to be worn outdoors in event zones and entertainment districts, including parts of Tampa's downtown and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium.

Those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a "nominal civil infraction" that carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine, according to the order.

The order is set to remain in effect until at least February 13.

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit Arrowhead Report and All Bucs.