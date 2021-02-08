The Reason Behind Full-Face Bandages in the Weeknd's Super Bowl Show

The Significance of Full-Face Bandages in the Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance

Dancers wearing full-face bandages could be seen throughout the Weeknd's Super Bowl LV halftime performance and they attracted plenty of attention on social media.

But what was the significance of the outfits?

When the Weeknd started promoting his "After Hours" album in 2019, the Weeknd began creating a red-jacketed, busted-nose character who was dealing with a bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline.

“This character is having a really bad night, and you can come with your own interpretation of what it is," the Weeknd told Variety in April 2020. "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated."

On Sunday, the Weeknd did not bandage his own face, but he did do so during an American Music Awards in November.

The Weeknd's latest performance was certainly memorable, albeit under highly unusual circumstances.

Here's a look at the full performance from Super Bowl LV:

The performance took place after the conclusion of the first half between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs with the Buccaneers leading 21-6. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 67 yards.