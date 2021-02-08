Twitter Reacts to the Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Abel Tesfaye, better known as the Weeknd, stole the show as he performed during the Super Bowl LV halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl.

He opened with "Starboy" before going into hits "The Hills" and "Can't Feel My Face." The R&B singer and songwriter performed in front of roughly 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were invited by the NFL free of cost.

Miss his performance? Watch highlights of him singing "Blinding Lights" and other hits below.

But did he live up to previous Super Bowl halftime performances? Here's how Twitter reacted to the Weeknd's show.