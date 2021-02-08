Tom Brady's Father's COVID-19 Battle 'Was Life or Death'

Tom Brady's Father Says His COVID-19 Battle 'Was Life or Death'

Tom Brady Sr., the father of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, has revealed more details on his battle with COVID-19.

Brady Sr. previously shared that he and his wife Galynn suffered from COVID-19 last September and that he spent three weeks in the hospital.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas, he detailed the severity of his case.

"It was life or death," Brady Sr. said. "They didn't know if I'd make it or not."

Brady Sr. said his son would FaceTime with him during the quarterback's drives to and from his new office in Tampa.

During a previous interview about their COVID-19 battles, Brady Sr. said he and Galynn were "sick as a dog." Galynn Brady, who underwent chemotherapy treatments during the 2016 season for breast cancer, developed more mild symptoms than her husband and was never hospitalized with the virus.

During Brady Sr.'s hospitalization, he could hardly talk, lift his head, or concentrate for more than a few minutes. He spent most of September in a California hospital and missed his son's first two games with the Bucs–a Week 1 loss to the Saints and a win over the Panthers in Week 2.

"I didn't even care if there was a game," Brady Sr. told Sports Illustrated. "I was having 100% oxygen pumped into my body."

With the virus behind them, both of Brady's parents were in Tampa to celebrate their son's seventh Super Bowl title with him.

"Getting to a 10th Super Bowl in 19 years of playing is pretty, it's incomprehensible, actually," Brady Sr. said ahead of the big game. "It's beyond anything we could ever imagine."

