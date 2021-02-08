What Are the Buccaneers Odds to Win the Next Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named Super Bowl LV champions on Sunday night after a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that, it is the Chiefs who are favored to win next season's championship, not the Bucs.

Immediately following Sunday's game, the William Hill Sportsbook released its odds for the next Super Bowl champion. You can find the entire list here, and the top five teams with the best odds below.

Kansas City Chiefs (+550)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+900)

Green Bay Packers (+900)

Baltimore Ravens (+1200)

Buffalo Bills (+1200)

The Bucs come in tied for second with 9-to-1 odds at winning Super Bowl LVI, tied with the Green Bay Packers whom the Bucs defeated in the NFC Championship two weeks ago.

Tampa Bay was able to soundly defeat Kansas City in the 55th installment of the NFL's title game, rattling Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes unlike he ever had been in his pro career. Mahomes was pressured on 51.8% of his 56 dropbacks during the game, tackled behind the line thrice for sacks. That resulted in a 26-of-49 passing performance for 270 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Accomplishing what onlookers have believed to be impossible since Mahomes entered the NFL, the Bucs paired an electric defensive showing with solid offensive production. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns en route to his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, while Tampa Bay's running backs combined for 150 yards and a score on 28 carries.

But no matter, that wasn't enough in the eyes of oddsmakers and bettors. The Chiefs are a great team and are sure to be in contention for Super Bowls so long as Mahomes is their quarterback.

However, Brady - now a seven-time Super Bowl champion - along with head coach Bruce Arians and tight end Rob Gronkowski - each shared that they plan on returning to the Buccaneers in 2021 with hopes of earning the Lombardi Trophy for a second season in a row. If that isn't enough reason for hope in Tampa Bay, not much else is.

The Bucs have 31 players on the roster set to be free agents come March, including several stars such as edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, and wide receiver Chris Godwin, which could play a role in Tampa Bay's current odds. However, the Bucs own a healthy amount of cap space and should be able to return most if not all of their starters while upgrading a position or two in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Of course, those two major offseason events must play out before Super Bowl LVI odds can be taken too seriously.