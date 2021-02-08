Arians: 'I Ain't Going Anywhere,' After Leading Tampa Bay to Super Bowl Win

Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl, but he's not retiring yet.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, head coach Bruce Arians, age 68, made history becoming the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl championship.

Entering the game, Arians was already the oldest to appear in his first Super Bowl as a head coach. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports had reported before the game that if Tampa Bay had won, Arians could step aside to allow defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to become the Bucs head coach.

In the post-game press conference, Arians dispelled any rumors that he would retire now that the Bucs have won Super Bowl LV.

"No, I ain't going anywhere," Arians said when asked if he plans on retiring after capturing an elusive championship. "I'm coming back to try to win two, and we'll see after that."

Arians was named the 12th head coach in franchise history on January 8, 2019. He is a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, earning the award in 2012 (Indianapolis Colts) and in 2014 (Arizona Cardinals). He is the only coach in NFL history to earn the award multiple times in a three-year span with different teams and is one of only 12 coaches in NFL history to win the award multiple times.

Twice as an assistant coach Arians has been part of a Super Bowl-winning staff, both times with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but this is his first time winning the big game as a head coach.

His quarterback, Tom Brady, who was named Super Bowl LV MVP after throwing three touchdowns, had previously shared how badly the Bucs wanted to win for Arians.

"He’s just so endearing to everybody and I think everyone wants to win for him," Brady said earlier in the week. "I think that’s what you want to do for a coach – you want to get out there and you want to win for him."

Goal accomplished. And it's not over yet, Brady explained.

"We're coming back," Brady said after the win. "You already know that."