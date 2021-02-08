The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Setlist

SI.com
How Big of An Impact Will Home Field Advantage Have for Buccaneers?
Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Setlist: Every Song the Weeknd Performed

The Weeknd brought the "Blinding Lights" to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday during his Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The 30-year-old singer performed a mix of his greatest hits on the Super Bowl halftime stage at the break of a 21-6 between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. The Weeknd was not joined by any musical guests but was accompanied by many dancers who performed on the field throughout the show.

The Weeknd performed in front of an estimated 22,000 fans in Tampa, Fla., including 7,500 health care workers who were invited by the NFL free of cost. 

In November, the Weeknd said he was "humbled, honored and ecstatic" to be performing on the "infamous" Super Bowl stage. The show was produced in part by Roc Nation.

The Weeknd's music career has been highlighted by three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, nine Juno Awards and an Academy Award nomination. His 2020 album, After Hours, is the No. 1 most streamed R&B album of all time while his hit, "Blinding Lights," spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 list

Here is the full list of songs performed by the Weeknd in the Super Bowl LV halftime show:

  • Starboy
  • The Hills
  • Can't Feel My Face
  • I Feel It Coming 
  • Save Your Tears
  • Earned It
  • House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls
  • Blinding Lights

