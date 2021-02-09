NFL Releases Final 2020 COVID-19 Testing Numbers

SI.com
NFL Releases Year-End COVID-19 Testing Results

With the 2020 season over, the NFL released its final tally on COVID-19 test results for the season.

According to the release, 959,860 COVID-19 tests were administered from Aug. 1 to this Saturday, with 262 players and 464 other personnel confirmed positive during that time frame. 

There were also no new positive cases among players from the most recent testing conducted from Jan. 31 to Saturday, but there was one positive case among other personnel. 

No games were cancelled during the 2020 season.

