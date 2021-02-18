Richard Sherman: It's 'Pretty Clear' 49ers Tenure Is Over

SI.com
Should the Panthers pursue a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson?
Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman seems to know he will need to find a new team this offseason. 

Sherman, who recently finished his third season with the 49ers, told the Sacramento Bee, "It's been made pretty clear" he won't be back with the team next season, citing a recent conversation with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. 

"It was a good conversation, nothing crazy," Sherman said. "Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this."

The 32-year-old cornerback played just five games last season after dealing with calf issues. He recorded just a single interception and 18 total tackles in 2020. 

Sherman signed a three-year deal with the team prior to the 2018 season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He had spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl. He also made three All-Pro teams. 

Sherman told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith earlier this month that he wants to play two more years with a competitive team.

"Very positive. It was an incredible chapter in my career and I got to meet and play with some incredible human beings," Sherman said of his time with San Francisco. "I met some phenomenal coaches, and obviously the relationships that were forged will be lifetime connection and my relationship with 'The Faithful' has obviously evolved during that time, which has been a pretty cool arc in the story. And I'm grateful for it."

