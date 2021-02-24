SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship

Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul Has Minor Surgery on Left Knee

Author:
Publish date:

Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul revealed on social media that he underwent minor knee surgery on Wednesday. 

The three-time Pro Bowler had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee (left) in July to clean up the cartilage that caused him discomfort. Throughout the 2020 season, Pierre-Paul was on the injury list and even missed practice prior to the Super Bowl due to the injury. 

In a string of videos posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, the 32-year-old talked about being fully healthy for the 2021 season, rather than playing at 70%. 

Even if he wasn't at his full capacity this past season, Pierre-Paul started all 16 games for the Buccaneers. He led the team with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles and even added 55 tackles and 14 quarterback hits. In the postseason, he tallied two sacks, and 13 tackles (three for a loss). His two sacks came against the Packers and were crucial as the Bucs won the NFC Championship. 

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, this new procedure is another cleanup operation to get him back to 100%. 

More From All Bucs:

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul Undergoes Minor Surgery on Left Knee

Pierre-Paul previously had an arthroscopic surgery on the same knee (left) in July to clean up cartilage that caused him discomfort.

Jose Abreu 2
Play
MLB

Reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu Tests Positive for COVID-19

The White Sox first baseman was asymptomatic and will report late to training camp.

Duke's DJ Steward drives to the basket
Play
Gambling

2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures - Two Blue Bloods are Back in the Mix

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the latest NCAA basketball conference betting odds as well as the updated futures market for the National Championship.

ian-eagle
Play
Extra Mustard

Let's Talk About Ian Eagle's Greatness

He put on a play-by-play clinic during Luka Dončić's heroics.

Raheem-Sterling-Man-City-League-Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Man City

Monchengladbach and Man City will meet in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Puskás Aréna on Feb. 24.

zidane-ronaldo-messi-best-player.jpg
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Atalanta will welcome Real Madrid to Gewiss Stadium as the two teams meet for their first leg in the Champions League round of 16.

jarred-kelenic-seattle-mariners
Play
MLB

Prospect Says Mariners Are Manipulating His Service Time

Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic said it is "beyond frustrating" to remain in the minor leagues despite being ready to play for Seattle.

NBA

STN Embed