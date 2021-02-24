Jason Pierre-Paul Undergoes Minor Surgery on Left Knee

Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul revealed on social media that he underwent minor knee surgery on Wednesday.

The three-time Pro Bowler had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee (left) in July to clean up the cartilage that caused him discomfort. Throughout the 2020 season, Pierre-Paul was on the injury list and even missed practice prior to the Super Bowl due to the injury.

In a string of videos posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, the 32-year-old talked about being fully healthy for the 2021 season, rather than playing at 70%.

Even if he wasn't at his full capacity this past season, Pierre-Paul started all 16 games for the Buccaneers. He led the team with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles and even added 55 tackles and 14 quarterback hits. In the postseason, he tallied two sacks, and 13 tackles (three for a loss). His two sacks came against the Packers and were crucial as the Bucs won the NFC Championship.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, this new procedure is another cleanup operation to get him back to 100%.

