J.J. Watt Explains How He Kept His Decision a Secret

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Best in the NFC West: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers?
Best in the NFC West: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers?

J.J. Watt Reveals 'Funny' Story Behind His Free Agency Announcement

Author:
Publish date:

Before J.J. Watt took the announcement of his free agency decision into his own hands, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year had to take precautions so there wouldn't be leaks.

In the days leading up to the decision, Watt narrowed down his final list of teams and wanted to order shirts for each team before officially deciding and making the announcement. But, Watt feared that somebody at the packaging facility would see his name on the order and put two and two together. So, he enlisted some local help. 

"This is kind of funny," Watt said. "It's kind of stupid too, but whatever."

In order to preserve the secrecy, Watt had his brother's friends from high school order and pay for the shirts themselves so there would be no association with Watt. The pair trusted with this task delivered the shirts to Watt directly at his home and kept a lid on the star pass rusher's plans.

Watt was grateful for his tight-lipped friends. 

"Shoutout to Doug and Joe for making this happen," Watt said. "I appreciate you guys. They're the true brains behind the shirt that I wore for the workout."

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 24, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott wears a towel in memory of former Georgetown head coach John Thompson against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Play
College Basketball

Creighton's McDermott Apologizes for Offensive Language

After losing to Xavier on Feb. 27, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott used the term 'plantation' in an offensive analogy.

Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles against Spezia.
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores 20 League Goals in 12 Straight Seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to defy his age by scoring his 20th league goal of the season for the 12th consecutive year

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier says Kyle Rudolph will miss a month with a broken foot.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Vikings Release Veteran TE Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

J.J. Watt with the Texans.
Play
NFL

J.J. Watt Explains How He Kept His Decision a Secret

Watt enlisted some local help in order to keep his free agency decision a secret.

Pedro Gomez, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.
Play
MLB

Son of ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Speaks on Dad's Death

Rio Gomez, a minor league pitcher with the Red Sox, spoke to ESPN about his father.

Pele-Vaccine
Play
Soccer

Pelé Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

The Brazilian great received his first dose and urges all to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Ronald Koeman watches Barcelona match
Play
Soccer

Koeman Fears Arrests May Have Damaged Barça's Image

Ronald Koeman admitted that Monday's arrests of former Barcelona president and the club CEO in the Barcagate investigation have damaged the club's reputation

Lazio-Torino
Play
Soccer

Lazio vs. Torino Winds Up With More Farcical Scenes for Serie A

With Torino stuck home in quarantine, Serie A neglected to postpone its match vs. Lazio, which showed up ready to play.