Ware Turns Back Clock, Beats Garrett's Box Jump Record

DeMarcus Ware Turns Back Clock, Beats Myles Garrett's Box Jump Record

Former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware was one of the most fearsome pass rushers of the 2000s as he amassed 138.5 career sacks and 35 forced fumbles. And it looks as though Ware could still dominate the NFL in 2021.

Ware responded to a video of Myles Garrett's 64-inch box jump with a leap of his own on Tuesday night. 

Despite being out of the NFL since 2017, the 38-year-old still managed to outdo Cleveland's two-time Pro Bowler. Ware completed a 66-inch box jump, flashing the otherworldly athleticism that was a constant presence in the NFL. Ware is a four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, but Tuesday's jump was a true highlight in his athletic career.

Ware indulged in some fantasy football after his box jump, pitching an idea that would send shivers down the spines of quarterbacks across the NFL. 

"Myles, imagine me on one side and you on the other side," Ware said. "We would crush the quarterback, come on man."

Dallas could certainly use Ware's services in 2021, even in his advanced age. The Cowboys finished No. 28 in points allowed last season, generating the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL East. 

