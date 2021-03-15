Report: Agholor Joining Patriots on $26 Million Deal

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a two-year deal worth $26 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the move.

Agholor had a career-high 896 receiving yards in 2020 with the Raiders and tied a career-high eight touchdown receptions. The Patriots were in desperate need of pass-catchers and quarterback Cam Newton now has another weapon in his offense.

Jakobi Meyers was the leading receiver for the Patriots in 2020 with only 729 yards and the team was 27th in the NFL when it came to receiving yards but broke the bank on Monday to improve in every facet of their game.

Besides Agholor, the Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith, pass rusher Matt Judon, cornerback Jalen Mills and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

New England finished 7-9 in 2020 and Newton had a disappointing first year with the team that was also plagued by COVID-19. Newton only threw for eight touchdowns—the same amount of touchdowns Agholor and Smith caught in 2020 each.

The Patriots may find themselves right back on top of the AFC East with its newest additions.

