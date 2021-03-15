Report: Agholor Joining Patriots on $26 Million Deal

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Will The Deals Bill Belichick 'The GM' Is Making In Free Agency Make An Impact For Bill Belichick 'The Coach'?
Will The Deals Bill Belichick 'The GM' Is Making In Free Agency Make An Impact For Bill Belichick 'The Coach'?

Report: Patriots to Sign Nelson Agholor to Two-Year Deal Worth $26 Million

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a two-year deal worth $26 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the move. 

Agholor had a career-high 896 receiving yards in 2020 with the Raiders and tied a career-high eight touchdown receptions. The Patriots were in desperate need of pass-catchers and quarterback Cam Newton now has another weapon in his offense. 

Jakobi Meyers was the leading receiver for the Patriots in 2020 with only 729 yards and the team was 27th in the NFL when it came to receiving yards but broke the bank on Monday to improve in every facet of their game. 

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

Besides Agholor, the Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith, pass rusher Matt Judon, cornerback Jalen Mills and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

New England finished 7-9 in 2020 and Newton had a disappointing first year with the team that was also plagued by COVID-19. Newton only threw for eight touchdowns—the same amount of touchdowns Agholor and Smith caught in 2020 each. 

The Patriots may find themselves right back on top of the AFC East with its newest additions. 

Visit Patriot Maven for Additional News and Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Paige Bueckers and UConn are one of the favorites to cut down the nets in San Antonio
Play
College Basketball

2021 Printable Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket here.

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Patriots Keep Cam and Add Jonnu Smith

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Stanford women's basketball team celebrates its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

2021 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket Unveiled

This year's tournament will take place entirely in San Antonio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

nfl-free-agency-grades-matthew-judon-joe-thuney
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Kevin Zeitler and more on the first day of legal tampering.

Kendrick Bourne catching a touchdown pass in the 2020 playoffs with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Bourne, Patriots Reportedly Agree to $22.5 Million Deal

Bourne is the third pass catcher the Patriots have reportedly picked up in free agency.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Report: Agholor Joining Patriots on $26 Million Deal

Agholor had career highs in receptions and touchdowns catches in 2020 with the Raiders.

gronk-td
Play
NFL

Report: Gronkowski Returning to Bucs on One-Year Deal

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady will be teaming up once again in Tampa in 2021.

Matthew Judon, Joe Thuney and Romeo Okwara
Play
NFL

MAQB: Pats Find Another Versatile Defender in Judon

New England's early splurge on Matthew Judon is reminiscent of its 2007 signing of another versatile edge defender, Adalius Thomas.