Quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract is worth up to $7 million with $3 million guaranteed.

Dalton is heading to Dallas after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals on April 30. He spent the past nine seasons with the Bengals after being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

A Texas native, Dalton reportedly already owns a home in Dallas and does not need to move. He spent his college years playing for Texas Christian in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dalton will be amongst Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson and newly-drafted Ben DiNucci as quarterbacks on the roster in Dallas. Prescott has been the Cowboys' starting quarterback for the last four seasons.

Before signing with the Cowboys, Dalton reportedly drew interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback said he was not traded because teams anticipated his release due to the Bengals' draft pick of Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

"This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available. I think it would have worked out differently if I had been a free agent when the new league year started," Dalton told Bengals.com. "I was still under contract and that hurt me. I'm sure teams knew they were going to take a quarterback No. 1 and they would release me and there was no reason to rush into anything."

In his nine seasons in Cincinnati, Dalton held a 70-61-2 record as a starter and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Analysis from Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven: The Cowboys adding Andy Dalton is not a threat to Dak Prescott's job security in Dallas. The move isn't about Prescott, who remains unsigned as the QB and Cowboys negotiate a deal through his franchise tag.

But the move does signal trouble for largely unproven backup quarterback Cooper Rush and marks a change in the Cowboys' policy regarding paying a No. 2 signal-caller.