Report: Pats Sign TE Hunter Henry to Three-Year Deal

The New England Patriots continued their busy free agency spending spree by signing tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, the deal includes $25 million guaranteed.

Henry, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers, will pair up in New England with former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, who agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots worth $50 million on Monday.

New England also reportedly inked deals with former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor on Monday.

Henry played in 14 games last season with Los Angeles and caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns. In 2019, he recorded similar statistics and finished the year with 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns. In four seasons of play, Henry has 21-career touchdowns.

In joining the Patriots, Henry and Smith, along with the Agholor and Bourne, will look to improve an offense that had just two receivers finish with more than 400 yards receiving.

The Patriots' leading tight end last year was Ryan Izzo, who had just 13 catches for 199 yards.

The Patriots reportedly re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal last week and hold the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

New England went 7-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and just the second time since 2002.

