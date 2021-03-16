Report: Jaguars Sign Shaquill Griffin to Three-Year Deal

SI.com
Report: Jaguars Sign Shaquill Griffin to Three-Year, $45.5 Million Deal

The Jaguars signed Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a three-year, $44.5 million deal on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar

Griffin's deal will reportedly include $29 million in guaranteed money. 

Jacksonville has been active in the free-agent market in recent days. The Jaguars reached agreements with seven players on Monday, including defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Running back Carlos Hyde will also join the Jaguars in 2021 on a two-year, $6 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Griffin has been with Seattle for the last four seasons after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2019, and he tallied a career-high three interceptions in 2020. Seattle finished No. 15 in points allowed last season.

The Jaguars are in the midst of a lengthy rebuild as 2021 approaches. They hired former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer in January, and they are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville last reached the playoffs in 2017 as it snapped a nine-year playoff drought. The Jaguars finished last in the AFC South in 2020 at 1–15. 

Check out more Jacksonville coverage at FanNation's Jaguar Report

