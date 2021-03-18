Seahawks' Griffin Threw Up When Jags Offered His Brother $40M

SI.com
When newly signed Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin found out that he would be playing in Jacksonville, his brother, Shaquem, may have been more happy than he was.

Shaquill told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that this brother "threw up" after he found out that he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jaguars with $29 million guaranteed.

"He indeed lost his breakfast late on Tuesday after the big news," Breer said.

As for Shaquill, when he got the call from his agent Buddy Baker, he was in shock.

"I kind of dropped to the ground and my brother was on the couch looking at me crazy because obviously my eyes started to water up," Shaquill said. "He knew what happened."

Shaquill will earn $14.8 million per year, putting him seventh among cornerbacks in the league. The former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was a starter each season with the Seahawks and progressed each year.

The 2019 season, however, was a breakout year for him, earning Pro Bowl honors as Seattle's top cornerback and garnering 13 pass breakups. The St. Petersburg, Fla. native returns to his home state to pair up with Jaguars' C.J. Henderson—who dealt with injuries last season—under first-year head coach Urban Meyer. 

Shaquill made it known to Baker that winning is the priority. Despite the Jaguars finishing 1–15 last season, one of Baker's clients, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, gave Shaquill insight on what it would be like to play under Meyer.

According to Breer, Washington's insight eased Shaquill's mind on making the decision to come to Jacksonville, which has just one playoff appearance in the last 13 seasons. 

The Jaguars also signed defensive end Tyson Alualu (who was initially drafted by Jacksonville in 2010) and wide receivers Marvin Jones and Philip Dorsett in free agency and acquired defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a trade with the Saints. They also own the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where they are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

