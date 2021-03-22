2021 NFL Draft to Feature Select In-Person Prospects

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Winners and Losers From First Week of Free Agency
Winners and Losers From First Week of Free Agency

2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland to Feature Select In-Person Prospects, Fans

Author:
Publish date:

A select number of prospects will be invited to attend the 2021 NFL draft set in Cleveland, Ohio, the NFL announced on Monday.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events, told the Sports Business Journal that the number of prospects will be “not too far off from what it’s been in recent years” will be invited to attend. 

In 2018, 22 prospects were present at the draft while in 2019, 23 prospects were present.

Additional prospects will be able to participate remotely from their homes around the country.

The NFL draft will be held across three locations in downtown Cleveland, including FirstEnergy Stadium. The main stage of the event will be set against Lake Erie, where commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks and where attendance will be limited to invited, vaccinated guests.

Club personnel involved in the selection process will be allowed to gather in a draft room of their choosing, with cameras placed in teams' draft rooms, according to the SBJ

"We greatly appreciate the continued collaboration by the NFL, local and state government officials and medical experts who are all focused on creating a memorable and safe experience and we are also extremely encouraged by the state of Ohio's vaccination rates and advancements that are allowing us to make the progress needed to return to a safe and more normal environment," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. 

The 2021 NFL draft begins on April 29 and runs through May 1.

YOU MAY LIKE

Sergiño Dest celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring for Barcelona
Play
Soccer

Moving Pieces, Late Sparks in Form Color USMNT Entering Camp

Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulisic enter after some resurgent performances, while the composition of the U.S. continues to be tweaked.

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Trout-Harper
Play
MLB

Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Baseball’s Tragicomedy

They are entering yet another season looking for their first playoff series win

NFL draft logo
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft to Feature Select In-Person Prospects

A limited number of prospects will be invited to attend the 2021 NFL draft set in Cleveland, Ohio

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: 15-Team Mixed League Auction Values

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheets

LeBron James
NBA

Report: LeBron Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury

LeBron James is initially reportedly expected to miss at least several weeks due to the high right ankle sprain he suffered this weekend.

Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Nola
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Starting Pitchers ADP Analysis

Shawn Childs looks at the starting pitching talent pool by average draft position heading into the 2021 fantasy baseball season