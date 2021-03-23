SI.com
Fantasy Football Free Agency Fallout

Veteran QB Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Eagles

Former Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has signed with the Eagles, according to his sports agency JL Sports.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Flacco is joining Philadelphia on a one-year deal with $3.5 million guaranteed and the opportunity to earn $4 million more in incentives.

Flacco will join Jalen Hurts in the quarterback room a month after Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts

Flacco spent the 2020 season with the Jets on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. He only appeared in five games last season and primarily served as a backup for Sam Darnold. 

Flacco threw for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions during his brief stint in New York where the team finished at the bottom of the AFC East with a record of 2–14. 

Flacco, 36, was drafted by the Ravens in 2008 and spent the first ten years of his career there where he won Super Bowl XLVII and was named the game's MVP. He signed with the Broncos in 2019, but he only appeared in eight games due to a neck injury. 

