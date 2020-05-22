Report: Joe Flacco Agrees to One-Year Deal With Jets

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million, but could be worth up to $4.5 million with incentives.

Flacco underwent neck surgery in April and will reportedly be out until September 1, ESPN previously reported.

After a lengthy stint with the Ravens, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP joined the Broncos last season, but struggled in his eight starts and finished with a 2-6 record.

He was placed on injured reserve by Denver in November. In March, he was released after failing a physical.

The 35-year-old Flacco was a first round pick by the Ravens in 2008. He spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the club, but started just 17 combined games in the past two seasons.

In 2019, future NFL MVP Lamar Jackson supplanted Flacco as Baltimore's starting quarterback.

ESPN notes that in joining the Jets, Flacco reunites with general manager Joe Douglas, who was a Ravens scout in 2008.

Flacco is expected to compete for the backup quarterback job when he is healthy.

Sam Darnold will enter the 2020 season as the team's starter. David Fales, Mike White and rookie James Morgan are also currently rostered by the club.