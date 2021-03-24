Report: Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers Finalizing One-Year Deal

The Buccaneers and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh are reportedly finalizing terms on a new one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Suh, 34, appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Buccaneers. He finished the year with six sacks and 44 total tackles. The veteran also registered 1.5 sacks in the team's 31–9 over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The five-time Pro-Bowler originally signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2019 after stints with the Rams, Dolphins and the Lions. Suh was one of the most dominant players in the NFL early in his career.

He was named first-team All-Pro three times, second-team twice and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010 — the same year he posted his career-high in sacks with 10. Suh ranks seventh all-time in Lions history in sacks with 36.

Suh is the latest player the Buccaneers agreed to terms with from their Super Bowl team in an effort to keep the band together. The team has agreed to terms with tight end Rob Gronkowski, pass rusher Shaq Barrett and linebacker Lavonte David.

They have also extended quarterback Tom Brady and franchise tagged wide receiver Chris Godwin.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported they reached a two-year contract extension with offensive tackle Donovan Smith worth $31.8 million.