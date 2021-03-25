Bears Fans Irked by 'QB1' Tweet Featuring Andy Dalton

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Mitchell Trubisky era in Chicago mercifully came to an end this offseason, leaving Bears fans salivating over a potential upgrade at quarterback.

Some Bears fans dreamed of a long-shot trade for Dak Prescott or Deshaun Watson. Others zeroed in on a potential deal for Russell Wilson, which reportedly came fairly close to fruition in recent weeks. So who did Chicago end up with in free agency to replace Trubisky? None other than former Bengals legend Andy Dalton.

We shouldn't be so quick to dismiss Dalton's credentials. He's thrown for 33,764 passing yards and 218 touchdowns in 142 career starts, reaching the playoffs four times. Yet it's hard not to feel at least a bit underwhelmed by Chicago's decision. So when the Bears tabbed Dalton as their "QB1" on Twitter, there was some understandable frustration from the Chicago faithful.

Perhaps Dalton will prove Bears fans wrong in 2021, though it's fair to understand their skepticism regarding the quarterback position. Rex Grossman was the Bears' starting quarterback the last time they reached the Super Bowl. Jay Cutler is their most recent franchise QB. For now, it seems as though Dalton will be just the latest quarterback in Chicago's seemingly-endless cycle.