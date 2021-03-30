Super Bowl LVI Will Be on Feb. 13, 2022

Super Bowl LVI will be held on Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium, the NFL and Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee announced Tuesday. The news came shortly after the NFL approved a 17-game regular season for 2021.

SoFi Stadium is home to both the Los Angeles Charger and Rams. It is located in Inglewood, California and seats over 70,000 fans but can expand to fit 100,000. It is also the NFL's largest stadium and features the biggest video screen in the league.

Unlike the 2020 season, it may actually be filled to full capacity this season. While on a conference call on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed confident that a sense of normalcy will return to football in 2021.

"We want to see every one of our fans back," Goodell said. "We expect to have full stadiums in the coming season."

Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl at the Coliseum in 1967 and hasn't hosted one since 1993 when the Cowboys obliterated the Bills 52–17.