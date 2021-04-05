Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by 'Jeopardy!' Contestant

Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers begins his two-week run as the guest host of 'Jeopardy!' on Monday but the three-time MVP can't escape taking some heat for January's NFC championship game.

The show's longtime host, Alex Trebek, died in November, and Rodgers, who is a longtime fan of Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! winner, agreed to be a temporary host while the show searches for a permanent replacement.

But during his first day on the job, one contestant's response took a shot at a not-so-fond memory of the Packers quarterback.

The contestant wrote out "who wanted to kick that field goal?" to which Rodgers chuckled and replied.

"That is a great question, should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it's incorrect."

The contestant was referring to the infamous decision in the NFC championship game when the Packers elected to kick a 26-yard field goal while trailing 31–23 with 2:09 to go in the fourth quarter—a decision that brought a fair amount of criticism toward coach Matt LaFleur for not letting his offense have another shot at the end zone.

The Packers went on to lose 31–26 and the Buccaneers went on to win Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.