Trevor Lawrence Pledges $20,000 to Jacksonville Charities

Presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft Trevor Lawrence and his new wife Marissa have pledged $20,000 to charities in Jacksonville, Fla. The newlyweds are donating the money after they received an influx of wedding gifts—including donations to the charity of their choice—after Jaguars fans discovered their wedding registry.

"Thank you, Jaguars fans," Lawrence said in the Tweet. "We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville."

"Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon."

It's a foregone conclusion that the Jaguars will pick the former Clemson quarterback with the No. 1 pick on April 29. Still, Lawrence and the Jacksonville community are off to a great start.

This is just the latest news when it comes to Lawrence, who has had a busy couple of weeks. In a profile with Sports Illustrated, Lawrence talked about a myriad of subjects, but one stuck out to people.

When Lawrence said he didn't have a chip on his shoulder and he had nothing to prove, people took exception to the comments, believing he wasn't hungry enough before entering the NFL.

Lawrence took to Twitter to address the narrative and clarified any doubts of his football ambitions along with his work ethic.

"I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person," Lawrence tweeted. "I purely love the game and everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing."

