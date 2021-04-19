Aldon Smith Wanted For Alleged Second-Degree Battery

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Warrant Issued For Aldon Smith After Alleged Battery in Louisiana

Author:
Publish date:

A warrant has been issued for Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on the charge of second-degree battery after an incident in Chalmette, La., Saturday evening. 

Travers Mackel of WDSU, a local television station, was the first to report that Smith was wanted on a second-degree battery charge in the New Orleans suburb of St. Bernard. The St. Bernard Parish district attorney, Perry Nicosia, confirmed the news to ESPN.

Nicosia told ESPN that Smith allegedly choked a victim to the point where they became unconscious. 

The incident allegedly occurred at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette. Smith, 31, does not have a local address but has relatives in the New Orleans area and was last seen in a Nissan sedan, according to the police bulletin obtained by WDSU. 

The edge rusher has a history of run-ins with the law. Smith hadn't played in the NFL for more than four years before last season because of legal issues. 

Before last season, Smith was serving an indefinite suspension for multiple off-the-filed incidents, including a hit-and-run DUI along with vandalism charges in 2015 that led to his release by the 49ers, the team that drafted him in 2011. 

In 2018, he was arrested for domestic violence, assault and false imprisonment, which led to his release by the Raiders. He pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor offenses in November 2018 to settle his domestic violence case. 

Before that, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and in 2014 he was suspended for nine games for violating the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

After his NFL reinstatement, he signed with the Cowboys, playing one season in Dallas before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday. 

"We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith," the Seahawks said in a statement. "Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Smith was one of the most coveted young players in the NFL at one point. He had 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons out of Missouri and was first-team All-Pro in 2012. 

More NFL Coverage: 

Breer: 2021 NFL Draft Primer, 20 Things to Know

Pickman: Alex Smith Retires: 'I Can't Wait to See What Else is Possible'

Pickman: Watson's Attorney Files Response to 22 Lawsuits

YOU MAY LIKE

Sterling Brown being defended by Stephen Curry.
NBA

Rockets Guard Sterling Brown Assaulted

Brown sustained facial lacerations but will make a full recovery, the Rockets said.

myles-turner-indiana-pacers
NBA

Myles Turner Out Indefinitely With Toe Injury

The Pacers will be without their starting center as the push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Barry Sanders: 2,053 yards
Play
Fantasy

The Curse of Barry Sanders: Can D'Andre Swift Change the Lions' Fortunes?

Since drafting Barry Sanders back in 1989, the Detroit Lions can't seem to catch a break at the running back position

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few
Play
College Basketball

Holmgren Commitment Marks an Inflection Point for Gonzaga

The 2021–22 season will be a pivotal one in Spokane as the Bulldogs' ethos is tested by a new way of roster building.

Seahawks helmet.
NFL

Aldon Smith Wanted For Alleged Second-Degree Battery

A warrant was issued in Louisiana after an incident in a suburb of New Orleans.

USMNT's Zack Steffen and Christian Pulisic
Play
Soccer

How the Super League's Waves Could Be Felt in U.S. Soccer

As the European game gets rocked to its core by the proposed Super League, its ripple effects could go well beyond UEFA's realm if plans and threats are carried out to fruition.

Tom Brady against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Play
NFL

Brady Expects to Be Ready for Season After Knee Surgery

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is expected to be healthy for Bucs minicamp in June after recovering from offseason knee surgery

Liverpool-Banner-Leeds-Super-League
Play
Soccer

Fans, Clubs Speak Out Against, Poke Fun at Proposed Super League

From Liverpool fans to Leeds players to clubs excluded from the Super League process, all have something to say.